DIXON, Dorothy "Dottie" (McDevitt) In Woburn, April 19th at ninety-two years of age. Beloved wife of the late Frank T. Dixon. Cherished mother of Elaine "Laney" Judd, her husband Michael of Woburn, Carol A. Schelzi of Lynnfield, Lorraine "Lori" Korte of Tewksbury and Daniel Dixon, his wife Jeanne of North Reading. Dear sister of the late William McDevitt. Devoted grandmother of Janice and Holly Judd, Katelyn Champion, Jaclyn Powers, Jeffrey Schelzi, Erin Korte, Elise Brucato, Steven, Thomas and Samantha Dixon and several great-grandchildren. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020