|
|
WILLIAMS, Dorothy Douvris Of Arlington, formerly of Woburn. May 15. Age 89. Wife of the late Paul Williams. Mother of Maureen Williams of Arlington. Sister of the late Peter Douvris and his wife Juanita, the late Elizabeth Harrison and her husband Alexander, the late Julia Rodakis and her husband Ernest, the late Georgia "Jean" George and her husband John, and the late Charles Douvris. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, Great-great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great-niece. Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, Dorothy's Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Community in Woburn, Inc. 2020 Vision Mortgage Campaign, 70 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary & online condolences at grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 18, 2020