Boston Globe Obituaries
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
(781) 326-0074
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock Street
Westwood, MA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret Mary Church
845 High St.
Westwood, MA
DOROTHY E. (LYNCH) CASHIN

DOROTHY E. (LYNCH) CASHIN Obituary
CASHIN, Dorothy E. (Lynch) Of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westwood, died May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William T. Cashin. Loving mother of James F. Cashin and his wife Rebecca of Ashland and Patricia Cashin of Shrewsbury. Cherished grandmother of Alexander and Holly Cashin. Sister of the late Gertrude P. Driscoll and her late husband Richard, Beatrice R. Kelly and her late husband Robert, and the late Edward "Bud" Lynch and his wife Adelaide of Somerville. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Thursday, May 23rd, from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, May 24th, at 9am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret Mary Church, 845 High St., Westwood, at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to Catholic Charities USA, P.O. Box 17066, Baltimore, MD 21297-1066. Holden-Dunn-Lawler

www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
