|
|
COSTA, Dorothy E. (Woodbury) Of Lexington, August 15, 2019, age 102. Wife of the late Joseph Costa. Daughter of the late Arthur R. Woodbury and Mary Luise (Pimental). Mother of Tim Costa of Chelmsford. Sister of the late George Woodbury. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dot was an Elementary School Teacher in Arlington and then Billerica, and a member of the Sodality at St. Brigid Church, where she also taught CCD.
Funeral from the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, Tuesday, August 20 at 9am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Brigid Church, Lexington at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday from 5pm to 8pm. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Brigid Church, 2001 Mass. Ave., Lexington, MA 02421. Interment Westview Cemetery, Lexington. Lexington 781-862-1800
www.douglassfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019