DOROTHY E. (LIKELY) FIEBIG


1926 - 2019
DOROTHY E. (LIKELY) FIEBIG Obituary
FIEBIG, Dorothy E. (Likely) Of Melrose, Aug. 2, 2019, at age 92. Beloved wife of Harold G. Fiebig with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Lynn Fiebig and Nancy Fiebig, both of Melrose. Caring sister of the late John "Donnie" Likely and his wife Nikki, Ruthie McCarthy, and Renee Likely. Services for Dorothy will be private. Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to Melrose Humane Society, P.O. Box 760668, Melrose, MA. 02176. For more info please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Robinson Funeral Home Melrose (781) 665-1900
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
