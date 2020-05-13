Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY E. (BOWEN JOHNSTONE) LIPSON


1945 - 2020
DOROTHY E. (BOWEN JOHNSTONE) LIPSON Obituary
LIPSON, Dorothy E. (Bowen Johnstone) Of Nashua, NH, May 10, 2020, age 74. Beloved wife of 35 years to Mark A. Lipson and the late Robert J. Johnstone. Loving mother of Patricia (Johnstone) and her husband Kerry Countie, of Londonderry, NH, Amy (Johnstone) and her husband Michael Cudoni of Woburn, MA, Lee-Anne (Johnstone) and her husband Patrick King of Somerville, MA, Erik Lipson and his partner Holly Langley of Los Angeles, CA. Adoring grandmother of Shannon, Laura, Kelly, Tyler, Sydney, Sarah, Molly, Cassidy, and Aidan, and cherished friend to Arthur E. Bryer. Sister of Joan (Bowen) Camponescki and two brothers, John and Michael Bowen, as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Judith (Bowen) Howard-Struble. Services will be private, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at To view Dorothy's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
