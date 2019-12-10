Boston Globe Obituaries
Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service - Quincy
650 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 472-5888
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Chrysostom Church
1 Linden St. (corner of Hancock and Linden Streets)
Quincy, MA
View Map
DOROTHY E. (BRUGGE) MAUS

DOROTHY E. (BRUGGE) MAUS Obituary
MAUS, Dorothy E. (Brugge) Age 66, of Alton, NH and Green Valley, AZ, formerly of Quincy, passed away December 6, 2019.

Devoted wife of Kevin J. Maus. Loving sister of Donna Whitcomb of Weymouth. Sister-in-law of Linda Williams and her husband Paul of Holbrook and Susan Maus of Wolfeboro, NH. She will be sorely missed by her 9 nieces and nephews, and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom she cherished and loved. Predeceased by her mother Isabel Brugge, her grandparents Ellen and William Stevens, and her aunt and uncle Dorothy and Owen Eaton.

Dorothy worked at Lexington Insurance Co. before accepting a position with a small startup assurance company, Allied World Assurance, in Bermuda. She was a past Worthy Advisor of Wollaston Assembly #10, Rainbow for Girls. She was a 1972 graduate of Quincy High School where she was co-captain of the Baton Squad. She was active in various activities at Christ Church in Quincy, including being a member of the choir, EYC, a Sunday school teacher and she also assisted in running the Christmas Fairs. She was a member of the Board of the Winthrop Historical Society, and was a driver for the Caregivers of Southern Carroll County. Besides spending time with her family, Dorothy's passion was traveling: she made it to 6 of the 7 continents.

Visiting Hours Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Saturday, December 14 at 10am in St. Chrysostom Church, 1 Linden St. (corner of Hancock and Linden Streets), Quincy. Burial to follow at Blue Hills Cemetery, West St., Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either The USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, DC 20077 or Caregivers of Southern Carroll County, 209 North Main St., Wolfeboro, NH 03890.

For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
