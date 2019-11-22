Boston Globe Obituaries
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
DOROTHY E. MCCAFFREY

McCAFFREY, Dorothy E. Of Milton and formerly of West Yarmouth, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the John Adams Healthcare Center in Quincy. She was 98.

Born and raised in Quincy, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma (Amet) Cain. Dorothy graduated from the North Quincy High School in 1939. She adored her children and enjoyed golfing, bowling, ballroom dancing, especially the jitterbug. She grew up in Quincy and then moved to Milton, spent time down the Cape in West Yarmouth, and then moved back to Milton. Most people were surprised when they heard Dorothy's age and always remarked how great she looked for 98. She was social, outgoing, and made friends with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late William J. McCaffrey. Loving companion of Robert Mulvey of Milton. Devoted mother of William J. McCaffrey, Jr. and his wife Meg of Irvine, CA, Donald McCaffrey and his wife Kathleen McDonald of Milton, Susan McCaffrey of Cushing, ME, and the late Carol McCaffrey. Cherished sister of Shirley Moran and her late husband Martin of Barrington, RI and the late Frances Bassett. Loving stepgrandmother of Robert Cable and family of Fayetteville, NC and Eric Cable of Manchester, NH. Also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. She will be remembered fondly by the Fuller Village Community.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, November 29th 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2019
