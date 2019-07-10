McGRATH, Dorothy E. (Wrightson) Age 97, of Tewksbury, formerly of Natick, passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. McGrath, Jr. Mother of Marcia A. Coburn and her husband Jeffrey of Palmdale, CA, Richard J. McGrath and his wife Diane of Fairfax Station, VA, Susan E. Sutton and her husband Michael of Westford, and Michael A. McGrath and his wife Alison of Tewksbury. Grandmother of Kerry, Douglas, Brian, Kevin, Ryan, Colleen, and Jessica. Great-grandmother of Kaitlyn. Sister of Charles M. Hall of Hudson, Philip W. Hall and his wife Marie of S. Dartmouth, and the late Priscilla Maguire. Sister-in-law of Henry Maguire of Leesburg, FL and the late Joanne Hall.



Family and friends are invited to meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at St. Williams Church, 1351 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury for her Memorial Funeral Mass. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick will be at a later date. At the request of the family, please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to Massachusetts Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or to Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Published in The Boston Globe on July 11, 2019