McDonald Funeral Home-East Weymouth - East Weymouth
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH
3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street)
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH
3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Weymouth, MA
View Map
DOROTHY E. (MAHEIGAN) O'DONNELL

DOROTHY E. (MAHEIGAN) O'DONNELL Obituary
O'DONNELL, Dorothy E. (Maheigan) Of Weymouth, died December 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Dotty worked as a secretary for IBEW Local 103 for many years. While living in Dorchester and raising her family, she was very active in St. Mark's Parish, where she participated in the Ladies Guild, the variety shows, and Bingo. She was the wife of the late William C. O'Donnell. Loving mother of Katherine M. O'Donnell of Quincy, William C. O'Donnell, Jr. of Dorchester, and Mary V. Shuman of Weymouth. Proud "Nana" of Aileen, Keelia, Liam, Patrick, Anna, Joshua, Breena and her great-grandchildren, Audrey, Daniel, Aiden and Isla. Sister of Edward Maheigan, Jr. of Plymouth, the late John A. Maheigan, Jr., and the late Catherine Simonds. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, EAST WEYMOUTH at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the Funeral Home at 9:45 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations in memory of Dotty may be made to the Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019
