PIANTEDOSI, Dorothy Ellen Age 71, most recently of Norfolk, Massachusetts, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. Born Dorothy Ellen Green in Norwood, Massachusetts to Edna Marie (Hankin) Green and William Joseph Green, Dottie graduated from Norwood High School and married Carmen Joseph Piantedosi of Everett. They lived in Walpole, Wrentham, and Attleboro Falls before settling in Norfolk. Dottie worked at Bishop Feehan High School and for the Sisters of Mercy. In 2016, she made her Covenant as an Associate of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas. She is survived by her husband, Carmen, her granddaughter, Mya Ivarone of Attleboro, and by her three children: Todd Joseph Piantedosi of Oakland, California, Alison Renee Piantedosi of Herndon, Virginia, and Ryan Joseph Piantedosi of Norfolk, as well as by her brother, William Joseph Green of Campton, New Hampshire, her sister, Mitzi Chute of Norwood, and her sister, Priscilla Shaughnessy of Westwood. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of Mercy of the Americas-Northeast, 15 Highland View Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864, and/or to Bishop Feehan High School, c/o Dorothy Piantedosi Memorial, 70 Holcott Drive, Attleboro, MA 02703. Visiting Hours: Funeral arrangements to be made and announced at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020