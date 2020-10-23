SULLIVAN, Dorothy Ethel (Hagar) Of Woburn, Oct. 19. Beloved wife of the late Charles A. Loving mother of Chuck Sullivan & his wife Gail of Narragansett, RI and Donna Marie Elliott & her husband Richard, Jr. of Bedford. Proud grandmother of Matthew & David Sullivan. Sister of John Hagar of Lynnfield and the late Phillip Hagar and Barbara Cole. Special aunt to Phillip & Emma Hagar of Pepperell, John & Marcy Hagar & their daughter Tyler of Ashburnham and Martha Hagar & Blair Kennedy of Canada. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to the ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/
