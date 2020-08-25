|
CONNELL, Dorothy F. (Kerrigan) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Connell Jr. Loving mother of James Connell of Norwood, Leo Connell of Roslindale, Jane Bielenda and her husband, Thomas, of West Roxbury and the late Joseph Connell. Sister of the late William Kerrigan, Mary Reardon Hopkins and her twin sister, Edith Beck. Mother-in-law of Judy Connell of Randolph. Grandmother of Stephanie, David, Jeremiah and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Erik, Josiah, Declan, Ohana, Caden and Josephine. While respecting social distancing guidelines, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, August 27 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired Lunch Hour Monitor Mozart School, Roslindale. Avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. Special thank you to Herta Jean and the staff of VNA Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care they provided to Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020