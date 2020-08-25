Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
10 Tower Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 524-0861
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
4750 Washington St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Chrysostom Church
4750 Washington St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY CONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY F. (KERRIGAN) CONNELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY F. (KERRIGAN) CONNELL Obituary
CONNELL, Dorothy F. (Kerrigan) Of Roslindale, formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed away on August 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Connell Jr. Loving mother of James Connell of Norwood, Leo Connell of Roslindale, Jane Bielenda and her husband, Thomas, of West Roxbury and the late Joseph Connell. Sister of the late William Kerrigan, Mary Reardon Hopkins and her twin sister, Edith Beck. Mother-in-law of Judy Connell of Randolph. Grandmother of Stephanie, David, Jeremiah and Danielle. Great-grandmother of Erik, Josiah, Declan, Ohana, Caden and Josephine. While respecting social distancing guidelines, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington St., West Roxbury, on Thursday, August 27 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Retired Lunch Hour Monitor Mozart School, Roslindale. Avid Red Sox and Bruins fan. Special thank you to Herta Jean and the staff of VNA Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care they provided to Dorothy. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook condolences, please visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617 524 0861

View the online memorial for Dorothy F. (Kerrigan) CONNELL
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brady & Fallon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -