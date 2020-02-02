|
|
HUCHKO, Dorothy F. (Lehane) "Dottie" Of Woburn, February 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Huchko. Devoted mother of John Huchko and his wife Candace of Doylestown, PA, Richard Huchko and his fiancee Jeannie Carroll of West Roxbury and the late Eileen Huchko. Cherished grandmother of Anna and Kate Huchko. Loving sister of Catherine Broughton of Arlington, Ann Rutkowski of Salem, Sheila DeMarco of Vineyard Haven and the late Mary DeYoung of Marshfield and Eileen Lehane of Somerville. Dear companion of Bill Carr of Medford. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Wednesday morning at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Clement Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday, 4pm – 8pm. Interment Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Dottie was retired from the Woburn Public School Dept. and past member of the Medford Lodge of Elks. For obituary, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2020