DOROTHY F. RUZZO

DOROTHY F. RUZZO Obituary
RUZZO, Dorothy F. Age 85, of Medfield, peacefully Aug. 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Ruzzo, mother of Patty Iafolla and her husband Jeff of Medfield, Cathy Callaghan and her husband Bob of Medfield, Tony Ruzzo and his wife Sue of Medfield, Joe Ruzzo and his Fiancée Meredith of GA, Stephen Ruzzo and his wife Jen of Whitinsville, Barbara Deady and her husband John of Medfield, Jimmy Ruzzo of Quincy, Marie Ruzzo of Medfield, Tommy Ruzzo and his wife Susie of Medfield, Danny Ruzzo and his wife Rebecca of CT, Dorothy Ruzzo of Quincy and long time companion Harry Evans. Also survived by 22 grand and 2 great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass Fri. Aug. 29th, 10am, at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield. Burial to follow at Vine Lake Cemetery. Visiting Hours Thurs., 4-8, at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD. Donations in Dorothy's name may be made to: thecenteratmedfield.com Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
