FINKEL, Dorothy (Bayard) Of Centerville, formerly of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 97 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Jacob & Sarah Bayard. Beloved wife of the late Myer H. Finkel. Loving mother of Rabbi Mark Finkel & his wife Abby, Edward Finkel & his wife Anita and Grant Finkel & his wife Tobey. Cherished grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Anne Smith and Betty Desatnick. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Friday, August 9 at 2PM. Interment to follow at Boylston Lodge Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva following the burial at Temple Emanuel until 6:30PM. Continuing at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel on Sunday, 10:30AM – 1PM and 2:30PM-9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and Monday – Wednesday, 11AM – 9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and Thursday until 11AM. Shiva will also be observed in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Myer & Dorothy Finkel Fund for Jewish Life at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110-2700. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019