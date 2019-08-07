Boston Globe Obituaries
Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Emanuel
385 Ward St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Shiva
Following Services
Temple Emanuel
385 Ward St.
Newton, MA
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Shiva
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:30 PM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Shiva
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Shiva
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Shiva
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel
DOROTHY (BAYARD) FINKEL

DOROTHY (BAYARD) FINKEL Obituary
FINKEL, Dorothy (Bayard) Of Centerville, formerly of Milton, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 97 years of age. Devoted daughter of the late Jacob & Sarah Bayard. Beloved wife of the late Myer H. Finkel. Loving mother of Rabbi Mark Finkel & his wife Abby, Edward Finkel & his wife Anita and Grant Finkel & his wife Tobey. Cherished grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Anne Smith and Betty Desatnick. Services at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward St., Newton on Friday, August 9 at 2PM. Interment to follow at Boylston Lodge Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. Shiva following the burial at Temple Emanuel until 6:30PM. Continuing at the home of Grant & Tobey Finkel on Sunday, 10:30AM – 1PM and 2:30PM-9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and Monday – Wednesday, 11AM – 9PM with Minyan at 7:30PM and Thursday until 11AM. Shiva will also be observed in New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Myer & Dorothy Finkel Fund for Jewish Life at Combined Jewish Philanthropies, 126 High St., Boston, MA 02110-2700. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781 828-6990 www.schlossbergchapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
