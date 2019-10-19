|
GATTURNA, Dorothy G. (Karavas) Of Stoughton, formerly of Roxbury, age 85, October 18. Wife of the late Robert W. Gatturna. Dedicated mother of Stephanie G. Carrara, Stoughton Town Clerk, and her husband Scott of Stoughton. Sister of the late Beverly A. Kelley and Susie McKenzie. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Thursday, October 24 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Brockton at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Neponset Valley Humane Society, PO Box 544, Norwood, MA 02062. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019