Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park Street
Stoughton, MA
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
457 Oak Street
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY GATTURNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY G. (KARAVAS) GATTURNA


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY G. (KARAVAS) GATTURNA Obituary
GATTURNA, Dorothy G. (Karavas) Of Stoughton, formerly of Roxbury, age 85, October 18. Wife of the late Robert W. Gatturna. Dedicated mother of Stephanie G. Carrara, Stoughton Town Clerk, and her husband Scott of Stoughton. Sister of the late Beverly A. Kelley and Susie McKenzie. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), STOUGHTON on Thursday, October 24 at 10 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Brockton at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Neponset Valley Humane Society, PO Box 544, Norwood, MA 02062. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com FARLEY FUNERAL HOME (781)344-2676
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Home
Download Now