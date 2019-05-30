Services John C Bryant Funeral Home 56 Pemberton Road Wayland , MA 01778 (508) 653-4220 Resources More Obituaries for DOROTHY PESEK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOROTHY G. (FRASER) PESEK

Obituary Condolences Flowers PESEK, Dorothy G. (Fraser) Age 86, of Concord, formerly of Wayland and Osterville, died peacefully and with dignity on Monday, May 27, 2019, from Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Arlington on April 29, 1933, the daughter of the late Frank Lester Fraser and Dorothy Frances (Gahen) Fraser. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Victor G. Pesek, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage, prior to his passing on July 6, 2013. Dorothy was the loving mother of Christina Pesek Glen of Boston and Osterville; Stephen Pesek and his wife, Kelly Pesek, of Weston and Osterville; Andrew Pesek and his wife, Holly Edmonds, of Cambridge and Osterville, and Victoria Gahen Pesek of Waitsfield, VT. Cherished grandmother of Michael and Caroline Glen; Tyler, Emily and Timothy Pesek and Sophie, Fraser and Lucy Pesek. She was the sister of the late F. Lester Fraser. Dorothy, a resident of Wayland for over 56 years, spent her formative years in Watertown and Wellesley. She graduated from Mount Trinity Academy in Watertown with the Class of 1950 and received her degree in Biology and Chemistry from Regis College in 1954. She and Victor, after meeting in a lab at MIT, were married at Saint James Church in Wellesley by Cardinal Richard J. Cushing on July 9, 1955. She began her career in science as a Research Assistant and witnessed the first kidney transplant performed at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston. Her vocation became raising her four children. When they were of age, she participated in Project Re-Entry, returning to work in the field of education. Dorothy volunteered for St. Ann's Religious Education, and in the Placement Department at Wentworth Technical School, where she later became Director. Dorothy served as the President of the Board of Directors at Mother Caroline Academy where she remained active through the course of her life. She was instrumental, along with others, in acquiring the education building from the City of Boston to house the Academy. Dorothy's family was the center of her life. She was an accomplished carpool driver, traversing Metro West for school and sporting events. She never missed a game, match, or tournament. An avid tennis player, Dorothy was a gracious host of many backyard tennis tournaments at the family home in Wayland. A special thank you to WCRB for the classical music that comforted Dorothy on the final journey of her life. The Pesek family is eternally grateful to all of the Lovely Ladies and gentlemen at Rivercrest, The Gardens, Prime Care and Care Dimensions, for the support and compassionate care provided to Dorothy. At the request of her family, there will be no Funeral Home Visitations. Interment in the Pesek family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland will be private. A Memorial Mass Celebrating Dorothy's Life will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Ann's Church, 134 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in her memory be sent to Fraser Burn Fund at Massachusetts General Hospital, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 or to Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center, 515 Blue Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02121. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019