DOROTHY H. CREHAN (DRISCOLL) WALSH

DOROTHY H. CREHAN (DRISCOLL) WALSH Obituary
CREHAN WALSH, Dorothy H. (Driscoll) In Plymouth, formerly of Brighton and North Chelmsford, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Crehan and John J. Walsh, Sr. Devoted mother of Kevin Crehan and his wife Kathleen of Melrose, Kathleen "Katie" Mellon and her husband David, Billy Crehan and his wife Kathy, all of Plymouth, and the late Thomas Crehan, Jr. Stepmother of John J. Walsh, Jr. and his wife Kathey of NJ, Donna Murray and her husband Jeff of Woburn, Doreen Downing and her late husband John of Tewksbury, and Richard Walsh and his wife Trisha of NC. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was a surrogate mother to many extended family members. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON on Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Tuesday, Feb. 4th from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Dorothy was a former Woman of the Year in Brighton and member of the Brighton Board of Trade and Ladies Auxiliary VFW. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
