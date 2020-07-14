|
KNICKLE, Dorothy H. (Amon) Of Bedford, July 10, 2020. Wife of the late Donald M. Knickle. Mother of Robert and his wife Patty of Tampa, FL, Susan Busa and her husband, Francis, of Littleton, Peter Knickle of Tewksbury and the late Donald and Paul Knickle. Sister of the late Richard and Bill Amon and Ruthie Schmidt. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For obituary please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020