Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SALTMARSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY H. (WHITEHOUSE) SALTMARSH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY H. (WHITEHOUSE) SALTMARSH Obituary
SALTMARSH, Dorothy H. (Whitehouse) Of Westwood, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Hazen J. and dear mother of Dean and his wife Rochelle and Eric and his wife Lorena. Loving grandmother of Hilary, Brooke, Sam, and Kimberly Saltmarsh. Burial will be private at New Westwood Cemetery. Services for Dorothy are being planned for the summer. For updates to the service information, obituary, and online guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Dorothy H. (Whitehouse) SALTMARSH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -