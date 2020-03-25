|
|
SALTMARSH, Dorothy H. (Whitehouse) Of Westwood, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Hazen J. and dear mother of Dean and his wife Rochelle and Eric and his wife Lorena. Loving grandmother of Hilary, Brooke, Sam, and Kimberly Saltmarsh. Burial will be private at New Westwood Cemetery. Services for Dorothy are being planned for the summer. For updates to the service information, obituary, and online guestbook, please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for Dorothy H. (Whitehouse) SALTMARSH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020