HART, Dorothy Age 97, passed away peacefully January 5th, 2020 in Sun City Center, Florida. Dorothy was the daughter of the late Charles and Katherine (McGuire) Smith. Beloved wife of the late John "Tex" Hart. Dear sister of Florence Godfrey of N.C. and the late Charles Smith, Esther Arancio, Marion Dugan and George Smith. Cherished, loving aunt to generations of nieces and nephews. Dorothy lived most of her life in Brookline, Massachusetts prior to moving to Florida. She was employed in an advertising agency as a young professional and was devoted to her large family. Over the years, Dorothy and Tex hosted numerous family reunions at their summer home on Cape Cod and Christmas parties in Brookline. Throughout her life, Dorothy was fond of gardening, playing golf, time with family and friends and traveling. She enjoyed spending her summers on Cape Cod and later in life in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire. Her funeral will be held at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA on Monday, January 27th at 1pm. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020