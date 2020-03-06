|
HYLAND, Dorothy "Dotty" Of Dorchester, died on March 5, 2020. She is survived by her devoted brother Richard Hyland of Dorchester, her sister Ann Reaney of Braintree, her niece Kristin, nephew Rob and great-niece Elaina. She is also survived by her lifelong friends Helen Fredholm and Sandy Neves.
Dorothy was born in 1946 to the late Frank and Dolly Hyland of Dorchester. She shared a special bond with her grandmother Hazel. Dotty lived a simple and private life and demonstrated unwavering loyalty to her family, her church, her parish and her town. She enjoyed a hot cup of tea and frequent jaunts to Boston, where she visited with friends she made there. Dotty also loved to visit with the residents at St. Joseph's Manor near her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10am in Saint Mark Church, 1725 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation will be prior to the Mass from 9:00am-10:00am in Saint Mark Church. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Dorothy to Alzheimer's Foundation at act.alz.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020