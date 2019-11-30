|
STINSON, Dorothy I. (Snow) Of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield & Saugus, age 94, November 26th. Former Head nurse at Lynn Hospital. Wife of the late Frederick W. Stinson, Jr. Loving mother of Brian Stinson & his wife Melanie of N. Andover. Cherished grandmother of Samantha & Colten. Dear sister of Harold Snow of Fremont, NH & the late Waldo Snow, Ruth Snow, Gail Cole & Jean Welch. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Relatives & friends are invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Lynnfield. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019