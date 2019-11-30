Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY STINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY I. (SNOW) STINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY I. (SNOW) STINSON Obituary
STINSON, Dorothy I. (Snow) Of Peabody, formerly of Lynnfield & Saugus, age 94, November 26th. Former Head nurse at Lynn Hospital. Wife of the late Frederick W. Stinson, Jr. Loving mother of Brian Stinson & his wife Melanie of N. Andover. Cherished grandmother of Samantha & Colten. Dear sister of Harold Snow of Fremont, NH & the late Waldo Snow, Ruth Snow, Gail Cole & Jean Welch. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Relatives & friends are invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Lynnfield. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -