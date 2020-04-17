Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY I. (DOUCETTE) VENTOLA


1928 - 2020
VENTOLA, Dorothy I. (Doucette) Of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, on April 14, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Peter E. Ventola, Retired RFD. Devoted mother of Petrice Ranno and her husband Joseph of Wilmington, Peter Ventola and his wife Karen of Windham, NH, and Pamela Padovani of Swampscott. Cherished grandmother of Gina, Lindsay, Peter, Marina, Gerald, and the late Joseph Peter Ranno, and one loving great-grandchild, Lily. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Dorothy's memory at alivingtribute.org or make a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Interment will be in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Please sign the guestbook or share a memory,

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
