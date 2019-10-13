|
BOSWORTH, Dorothy J. (Dacey) Of Milton, October 12, 2019, beloved wife of the late David A. Bosworth. Loving mother of Jane Mazzarella and husband Joseph of Milton, Jacqueline Driscoll and husband Paul of Milton, David A. Bosworth, Jr. of Canton, Nancy Bosworth of Milton, and Charles Bosworth and wife Delphine of Westwood. Adored grandmother of Michael, Courtney, Kate, John, Zack, Jake, Isabelle, Elise, Charlotte, David and Peyton. Sister of the late Gertrude Chamberlain, Marion Hardy, Anne Henry, Gerard, John, Leonard and William Dacey. Sister-in-law of Diane Dacey. Dorothy is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday in St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd, Milton, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours from the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, Wednesday, 4 -8 PM. Interment Milton Cemetery. For information and online register book, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019