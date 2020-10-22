1/1
DOROTHY J. BRAGEN
BRAGEN, Dorothy J. Age 85 of Andover, died on Monday October 19, 2020 in Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence after a long illness. She was born in Lynn, the daughter of the late Frank "Fidddle" and Mollie (Bunaskavich) Bragen. Dorothy was a teacher, Vice Principal and Principal in the Lafayette School in Everett. She was an outstanding softball player, loved gardening, animals and trips to Foxwoods. She is survived by her life partner and care giver of 60 years Marie Cronin of Andover. Several cousins including Mark and Robin Phillips of Salem, their sons, Alan and Nathan Phillips, and Ellen Gartner of Florida, her niece and nephew, Eric Bragen and Kimberly Bain, a sister-in-law Jalene Bragen of Missouri and her partner's brother Edward Cronin of Arizona. She also leaves her best friend since 7th grade, Pauline ( Buchette) Batchelder. She is the sister of the late Barry J. Bragen. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Please meet at the Main Gate on Boston Street, Lynn, at 10:45 AM. Arrangements are by the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129) Lynn. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the MSPCA at Neven's Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Pine Grove Cemetery
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
