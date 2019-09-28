Boston Globe Obituaries
P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
DOROTHY J. (GARDNER) BURKE

BURKE, Dorothy J. (Gardner) Of Roslindale, September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Burke. Loving mother of Janet Burke of Roslindale, Kathleen Burke of Quincy and the late Thomas J. Burke, Jr. Dear sister of Mary Canavan and the late Anthony "Billy" Gardner. Daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa (Alario) Gardner. Devoted aunt to several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the P. E. Murray-F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, October 1 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Roslindale at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Monday, September 30, in the Funeral Home from 4-8pm. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dorothy's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P. E. Murray-F. J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
