CHERICO, Dorothy J. (Ellis) A lifelong resident of Cambridge, December 27. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Cherico, II. Loving mother of Donna M. Farrin, Anthony J. Cherico, Jr., Christopher Cherico, Julie A. Cherico, Daniel A. Cherico and the late Theresa M. Tetiva. Devoted sister of Richard Ellis, Michael D. Cohen and the late Eleanor Smith, Jacklyn Ellis, Patricia Mcintyre and Geraldine Vincenci. Also survived by many dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, Thursday, 4-8 PM and to her Funeral Mass Friday at 10 AM in the Sacred Heart Church, 49 Sixth St., Cambridge, (please go directly to church). For guestbook, please visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020