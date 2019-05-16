GASBARRO, Dorothy J. (Kelley) Of Woburn, May 16th at the Wingate in Reading. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Gasbarro, Sr. Loving mother of James A. Gasbarro of Lynn, Katherine A. Barat, her husband Robert of Franklin Park, NJ and the late Arthur Gasbarro, Jr. and Paula Deveau. Devoted grandmother of Arthur Gasbarro, III, Michelle Barbaro, Ashley Deveau, Stacy Corcoran, Alexander Barat and Kendra Barat. Dear sister of the late James "Buddy" Kelley Jr., Margaret "Sissy" Kelley and Mariam "Bunny" Noonan. Cherished great-grandmother of three, as well as survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch – Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN, on Monday, May 20th at 11am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 12pm. Interment in Woodbrook Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Calling Hours, Sunday afternoon, 3-7pm, in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Dorothy, donations may be made in her name to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, NE Chapter, 250 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494. www.lynch-cantillon.com 781 - 933 - 0400 Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2019