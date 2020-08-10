Boston Globe Obituaries
McDERMOTT, Dorothy J. (Cardinale) Of Dedham, formerly of Roslindale, August 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas F. McDermott, Jr. Loving mother of Patricia Lescarbeau and her husband Stephen of NH, Barbara and Donna McDermott of Dedham and the late Michael McDermott. Devoted Nana of Reynald Lescarbeau and his wife Rebecca, Jocelyn and her husband Joseph Hoang, Justine and her husband Jeffrey Sakowicz, Elysse Lescarbeau, and Douglas Lescarbeau and his girlfriend Aimee Manderlink. Loving Gigi of Aurelia Jean and Dorothea Canh. Sister of the late Nicholas Cardinale and his wife Frances, Lawrence Cardinale and his wife Gertrude, Mary Chuculate and her husband Odell, Lucy Connell and her husband John, Simone Cardinale and his wife Dorothy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and devoted companions, Rudy and Emily. Dot was an especially loving, kind, thoughtful and faithful woman. A Private Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Name Church. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, a Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
