Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
14 Summer St
SAUGUS, MA
DOROTHY J. (LAVOIE) MCDONOUGH

DOROTHY J. (LAVOIE) MCDONOUGH
McDONOUGH, Dorothy J. (LaVoie) Of Taunton, formerly of Saugus, August 9. Beloved mother of Craig McDonough & his wife Jamie of New Bedford. Dear grandmother of Ashley McDonough & John Agudelo. Great-grandmother of Caleb & Aubree. Daughter of the late Norbert & Blanche (St. John) LaVoie. Dear sister of Maureen LaVoie, Christine LaVoie & Audrey Patch & her husband Harold all of Saugus. Cherished partner of the late Daniel O'Brien. Loving aunt of Harold III, Justin, Darcy & Jillian Patch & the late Jennifer Prezioso. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 14 Summer St., SAUGUS. Please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the at . A memorial mass will be held in Taunton at a later date. For condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
