ROESKE, Dorothy J. (Juengling) Of Annisquam, originally from New York, passed away on October 25, after a long battle with cancer.
Throughout her illness she was an inspiration to us all. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved nothing more than her family. She was a beautiful woman, known and cherished for her love, support, and generosity.
Dottie was the beloved wife of Conrad, cherished mother of Kelly (husband Dr. Anthony) Chieffalo of Pomfret, CT, and Brett (spouse James Sheridan) of Gloucester, MA. She was the treasured grandmother of Pasquale Chieffalo (wife Abby) of New Jersey, Anthony (wife Nicole) Chieffalo of Rhode Island, and Marco Chieffalo of New York. She is survived by her three siblings, Elaine (husband Wayne, deceased) Johnson of Florida, Charles (wife Carolyn) Juengling of Kentucky, and Edward (wife Dorene) Juengling of Arizona. She is survived by five nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Carl F. Juengling, III of Florida, and by her parents, Marjorie and Carl F. Juengling, Jr. of Florida. The family wishes to thank Dr. Rebecca Heist and all staff at MGH Cancer Center, who attended Dorothy through her journey. Each of them helped her smile and appreciate life through her illness.
Following a private family Funeral Service, please join friends and family in a Celebration of Dorothy's Life at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street, Rockport, MA 01966, Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM. Donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to MGH Development Office, ATTN: Cancer Center, 125 Nashua Street, Boston, MA 02114.
Arrangement by Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St., GLOUCESTER, MA 01930. For online guestbook, please see www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 29, 2019