SEXTON, Dorothy J. (Gleason) Age 94, of Arlington, Thursday, August 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Sexton. Loving mother of Ralph D. Sexton and his wife Ella of Arlington, and Victoria J. Owen of West Springfield. Also survived by her two grandchildren: Rachel Sexton and her husband William Hart; and Mark and his wife Kelly, and their children Alexander and James Sexton. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Tuesday, from 5-8 pm in the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington, will be private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Park Avenue Congregational Church, 50 Paul Revere Rd., Arlington, MA 02476. To leave an online condolence and for updated information regarding the memorial service please visit devitofh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
