DOROTHY JANE (SCHACHT) MONSON
MONSON, Dorothy Jane "Dottie" (Schacht) Of Woburn, formerly of Winchester & Gilmanton Iron Works, NH, Oct. 30. Age 89. Wife of the late Roy A. Monson. Mother of Peter Monson and his wife Karen of Methuen, Anita Monson of Stoneham, Philip Monson and his wife Cindy of Stoneham, Douglas Monson of Charlton, and Andrea (Monson) Dellorusso and her husband Eric of Laguna Niguel, CA. Sister of Anne Sandgren of Woburn, and William Schacht of Beverly. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private Graveside Service at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701, www.cancer.org or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. Obituary and online condolences at

www.grahamfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
