DOROTHY JEAN (MACDONALD) BECKLER

BECKLER, Dorothy Jean (Macdonald) A lifelong Newton resident, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. Jean was the wife of the late Robert E. Beckler, is survived by her sons Russell and his wife Beth of Newton and Edward and his wife Maureen of Cape Cod, and was the mother of the late Donald and Robert Beckler. She is also survived by her grandchildren Russell and his wife Amy, Kristin and her wife Laurie, Christopher and Colleen, and her great-grandchildren Russell, Jr., Colin and Keiran. Funeral Services were private. A donation in Jean's name to Good Shepherd Community Care/Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 would be appreciated. To share a memory of Jean, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
