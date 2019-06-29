Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Doherty-Barile Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-1589
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 PM
Doherty Barile Family Funeral Home
11 Linden Street
Reading, MA
View Map
KELLY-FLYNN, Dorothy Of Reading, passed away on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019. She was the loving wife of 40 years to John C. Flynn. Devoted and caring mother of Angela Kelly Flynn and Laura Kelly Flynn and her partner David Esposito. Daughter of Dorothy (Walsh) Kelly and the late Paul Kelly. Sister of Janet Meegan and her husband Robert, Patricia Kelly and her partner James Conlon, and Maureen Kelly. Sister-in-law of Christine Flynn and her husband James McDonald, and daughter-in-law of Ruth Flynn. A dear and loving friend of many cousins, nephews and niece, friends and extended family members. A Funeral Service Celebrating Dorothy's joyful Life will be held at the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden Street, READING, on Saturday, July 6th, 2019, at 11am. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with Dorothy's family at the funeral home on Friday, July 5th, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be held privately. Please consider making a donation in Dorothy's memory to , P.O. Box 5030 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, or online at or to the St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com Doherty-Barile Family

Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
