KENNEY, Dorothy "Dot" (Dillon) Of Arlington, July 28, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late William "Buck" Kenney, Sr. Devoted mother of William J. Kenney, Jr. and his wife Maureen, David J. Kenney, Brian Kenney and his wife Ellen and the late Stephen P. Kenney. Beloved grandmother of Caroline Kenney. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (at Rt. 60 adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday, at 9AM. Funeral Mass in St. Camilllus Church, Arlington, at 10AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8PM. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family thanks John McDonough and the staff of Hearthstone, Monarch Homes, and especially the staff at Park Ave. Nursing Center for Dot's wonderful care.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019