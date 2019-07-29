Boston Globe Obituaries
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Camilllus Church
Arlington, MA
Resources
DOROTHY "DOT" KENNEY

DOROTHY "DOT" KENNEY Obituary
KENNEY, Dorothy "Dot" (Dillon) Of Arlington, July 28, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late William "Buck" Kenney, Sr. Devoted mother of William J. Kenney, Jr. and his wife Maureen, David J. Kenney, Brian Kenney and his wife Ellen and the late Stephen P. Kenney. Beloved grandmother of Caroline Kenney. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (at Rt. 60 adjacent to St. Agnes Church), ARLINGTON, on Friday, at 9AM. Funeral Mass in St. Camilllus Church, Arlington, at 10AM. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8PM. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family thanks John McDonough and the staff of Hearthstone, Monarch Homes, and especially the staff at Park Ave. Nursing Center for Dot's wonderful care.

Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
