Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
A.A.A Sfard Cemetery
89 Lakeshore Rd.
Lynn, MA
DOROTHY "DOTTY" (SHERMAN) KLAYMAN

KLAYMAN, Dorothy "Dotty" (Sherman) Age 100, of Fall River, formerly of Chelsea, Revere & Quincy, entered into rest on November 25th. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Charles Klayman. Devoted mother of Nancy Nelson of Fall River & Robert Klayman & his wife Julia of CA. Dear sister of Philip Sherman & his wife Adeline of Quincy, the late Abraham Sherman & his late wife Lillian & Irene "Reenie" Cohen & her husband, the late Samuel Cohen of Revere. Beloved cousin of Irena Roman & her husband John of Scituate. Cherished grandmother of Jon Nelson & his wife Beth of Sharon, Josh Nelson of NY & the late Jeremy Nelson & Debbie Farrell of NY. Beloved great-grandmother of Benjamin, Evan, Emily, Zachary & Jude & many nieces & nephews. In addition to a lifetime of community involvement, Dorothy was a past secretary of Temple B'Nai Israel & President of the former Chelsea Memorial Hospital Aux., Beachmont. Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at 1:30pm at the A.A.A Sfard Cemetery, 89 Lakeshore Rd., Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a . Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02151. For guestbook & directions, visit torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 29, 2019
