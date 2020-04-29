|
|
CONNORS, Dorothy L. Age 95, of Dorchester. Daughter of the late Mary and Myles Connors. Niece of the late Rose, Helen, Patricia, Francis, and Joseph Lyons. Devoted aunt of Robert Lyons and the late Paul Lyons and Francis D. Lyons. Loving great-aunt of Judith Lyons, Maureen Trowbridge, Paula Small, and Joseph Lyons. Dorothy is also survived by eight great-grandnieces and nephews to whom she loved to sing. Proud Godmother of James D'Agostino. Dorothy was fortunate to have many wonderful neighbors and friends whom she considered family. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to St. Ann's Parish, c/o Parish Office, 15 Rita Road, Dorchester, MA 02122. Due to current restrictions, interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Medway will be private. A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date. The Dolan Funeral Home of MILTON assisted Dorothy's family with the arrangements. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 1 to May 3, 2020