GERVAIS, Dorothy L. Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, June 20. Beloved wife of Donald R. McInnis. Cherished sister of Claudette Lucas of Fitchburg. Aunt of Eric Lucas of Fitchburg. Cousin-in-law of Claire Coffey and her husband Andrew & their son Richard, all of ME. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019