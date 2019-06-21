Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
173 Albion St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
DOROTHY L. GERVAIS


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DOROTHY L. GERVAIS Obituary
GERVAIS, Dorothy L. Of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, June 20. Beloved wife of Donald R. McInnis. Cherished sister of Claudette Lucas of Fitchburg. Aunt of Eric Lucas of Fitchburg. Cousin-in-law of Claire Coffey and her husband Andrew & their son Richard, all of ME. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, at 10am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 125 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For obit/guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019
