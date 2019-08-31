Boston Globe Obituaries
|
DOROTHY L. (DONNELLY) MARKS

MARKS, Dorothy L. (Donnelly) Age 95, of Somerville, passed away at home surrounded by her devoted family on August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Russell Marks. Devoted mother of Kathleen Tsechrintzis and her husband George of Chelmsford, Karen Collins and her husband Daniel of Westford, Russell and his wife Debbi of Alabama, Robert and his wife Phyllis of Amherst, NH, Paul and his wife Cheryl of Somerville, Steven and his wife Jodi of Salem, NH, John and his wife Susan and Brian Marks, all of Somerville. Dear sister of the late Arthur, Richard, Robert and Leonard Donnelly, Marion Covert and Helen Lombard. Cherished Nana of 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Wednesday, at 9AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church at 10AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Calling Hours Tuesday, 5PM-8PM. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name can be made to the Somerville-Cambridge Elder Services, 61 Medford Street, Somerville, MA 02143 or www. eldercare.org Dorothy was a retired employee of the Polaroid Corp. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
