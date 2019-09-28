Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
11:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
DOROTHY L. (KELLEY) SCARBOROUGH

DOROTHY L. (KELLEY) SCARBOROUGH Obituary
SCARBOROUGH, Dorothy L. (Kelley) Of Wells, ME, formerly of Melrose, Sept. 28, 2019. Loving mother of Gary Scarborough & his wife Deborah of Lynnfield, Kris Scarborough & his wife Patricia of Andover and Kai Foley & her husband Kevin of North Andover. Former wife of the late Dana L. Scarborough. Caring sister of the late Rev. Donald Kelley. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Ryan, Dana, Aubrey, John, Sean, Lauren and Marc. Great-grandmother of Charlotte, Arya, Cameron and Arthur. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9-11AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Easter Seals, 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1400A, Chicago, IL 60604. For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 29, 2019
