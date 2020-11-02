SMITH, Dorothy L. (Henry) Of Peabody, formerly of Waltham, October 30, 2020. Wife of the late Edward N. Smith. Mother of Virginia L. Smith (John Marotto) of Wayland, Marjorie J. Talacko (Vaclav) of Georgetown, Robert L. Smith of South Royalton, VT and the late Lorraine L. Smith of Concord. Grandmother of Michael Marotto (Emily) of Waterbury, VT, Alexandra McNary (Michael) of Boxford, and Justina Talacko of Georgetown. Great-grandmother of Maxwell and Eva Marotto and Mason McNary. Sister of Abbie Roberts of Nobleboro, ME and the late Roger Henry and Ruth Maney. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and their families. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 5th in Mount Feake Cemetery, 200 Prospect Street, Waltham. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com