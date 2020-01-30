|
|
SULLIVAN, Dorothy L. (Burke) Of Needham and Dennisport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on January 30, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late James E. Sullivan. Loving mother of Cornelius Sullivan (Christine) of North Attleboro, Jayne A. Traill of Lynnfield, Patricia Longley (Mark) of Wrentham, Gail Tuveson (Howie) of Norfolk, and Carole Sullivan of Needham. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was an avid reader and Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed knowing what was going on no matter where she was. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, January 31st from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1360 Highland Ave., Needham, on Saturday at 1:30pm. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's name may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Barbara, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 31, 2020