DOROTHY (TAYMOR) LAKIN

LAKIN, Dorothy (Taymor) Age 93, on July 7, 2020 of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Delray Beach, FL and Sharon. Beloved daughter of the late Isabelle and David Taymor and daughter-in-law of the late Rose Bluestein Stertz. Devoted and loving wife of the late Irwin J. Lakin for 55 years. Dottie is lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary Ellen Lakin and her partner, Jim Doucette of Newton and daughter Karen Cipolla and her husband, Rosario of Tustin Ranch, CA. Dear sister of the late Herbert Taymor. Loving aunt of Sharyn Taymor and her husband Larry Schwartz of Norwalk, CT. Dorothy graduated Brookline High School and Fisher Junior College. Dottie's priority in life was taking care of her husband and daughters in an extraordinarily selfless manner. An avid Life Master bridge player, she traveled to annual tournaments throughout the U.S. and was an enthusiastic teacher to many. A private graveside service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy in Dorothy's name may be made to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, www.caredimensions.org or the . Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020
