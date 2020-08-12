Boston Globe Obituaries
Murphy-O'Hara Funeral Home
519 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-0506
DOROTHY "DOT" (MARTIN) LONG

LONG, Dorothy "Dot" (Martin) Of Everett, Aug. 5. Beloved wife of the late Walter Long, Sr. and loving mother of Jonathan and his wife April of Saugus and Walter, Jr. of Everett. Also survived by 3 grandchildren and two brothers, Richard of Everett and Robert of Marlborough. At the family's request, Services will be private followed by Burial in Puritan Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at a later date. Murphy OHara Funeral Home 617-387-0506 / murphyohara.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2020
