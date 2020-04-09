|
|
BAKER-DONAHUE, Dorothy M. (McCabe) Who went by Dot or Dotty, passed away at home of natural causes on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Donahue. She is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Donna Baker of Milton, David and Julie Baker of Easton, Darrell and Maureen Baker of Hingham, Douglas and Kim Baker of Milton; a sister, Florence Barry of Milton and eight grandchildren: Cole, Ryan, Reardon, Clayton, Brittany, Kelsey, Brendan and Molly. Also many nieces and nephews. She was extremely close with all her family. Due to the current COVID 19 Health Department guidance, all Services will be private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
View the online memorial for Dorothy M. (McCabe) BAKER-DONAHUE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020