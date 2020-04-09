Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY BAKER-DONAHUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY M. (MCCABE) BAKER-DONAHUE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY M. (MCCABE) BAKER-DONAHUE Obituary
BAKER-DONAHUE, Dorothy M. (McCabe) Who went by Dot or Dotty, passed away at home of natural causes on April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Donahue. She is survived by her four sons and daughters-in-law, Donald and Donna Baker of Milton, David and Julie Baker of Easton, Darrell and Maureen Baker of Hingham, Douglas and Kim Baker of Milton; a sister, Florence Barry of Milton and eight grandchildren: Cole, Ryan, Reardon, Clayton, Brittany, Kelsey, Brendan and Molly. Also many nieces and nephews. She was extremely close with all her family. Due to the current COVID 19 Health Department guidance, all Services will be private and a Memorial Service to Celebrate her Life will be held at a later date. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

View the online memorial for Dorothy M. (McCabe) BAKER-DONAHUE
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -