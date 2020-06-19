|
BEAULIEU, Dorothy M. (Cronin) Of Stoneham, formerly of Somerville, beloved wife of the late Roger B. Beaulieu, passed away on June 19, 2020 with her loving family at her side at the age of 89. Devoted mother of Kathleen M. Mullen and her husband Kevin, Diane M. O'Shea and the late David J. Beaulieu. Cherished grandmother of Shawn M. McNamara and his wife Mandy, Patrick O'Shea and his wife Katie, Danielle O'Shea and the late Maureen Beaulieu. Great-grandmother of Conner, Caiden, Amaya, Ryann, Bryce and Gavin. Beloved daughter of the late John and Mary (Foley) Cronin. Loving sister of John Cronin, Jr. and his late wife Stelleta, Mary Balboni and her husband Joseph, the late Leo Cronin and his late wife Nancy and the late Ann Hamel. She is also aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Dorothy's family on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 10am to 12pm at the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM. Graveside Service will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Dorothy's Memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, www.barilefuneral.com and for further information, www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020