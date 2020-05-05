Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
More Obituaries for DOROTHY BLAKE
DOROTHY M. (COURTNEY) BLAKE

DOROTHY M. (COURTNEY) BLAKE Obituary
BLAKE, Dorothy M. (Courtney) Of Milton, passed away May 4th. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. (retired Milton Fire Chief). Mother of Maureen Brennan and her husband John of Needham and Donna Daly and her husband James of Milton. Grandmother of Robert Brennan, Kevin Brennan, James Daly, Jennifer Daly, and Teresa Anshewitz. Great-grandmother of Molly and James Daly. A private Graveside Service will be held at Milton Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
